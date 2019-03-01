Luke Perry’s Stroke Elicits Support From Sharon Stone 17 Years After Her Own Scare: ‘You Can Come All the Way Back’

Sharon Stone, who suffered a stroke in 2001, offered support for Luke Perry, after he suffered his own on Wednesday.

“I wish him all the best, because you can come all the way back even from the edge, from the worst things, I’m here to tell you,” Stone told Extra at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s “An Unforgettable Evening” event Thursday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stone, 60, had a stroke in September 2001. She told AARP in July 2016 she felt lucky to be alive.

“I feel tremendously lucky to be alive — to have had a massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage,” she said at the time, notes Us Weekly. “To be able to put a sentence together, to be able to walk and talk, to be able to continue to work in my chosen field, which requires quite a bit of memorization. To be able to have the full facility of my body and my face.”

She continued, “I feel extraordinarily blessed by the prayer and good wishes and meditation that people did on my behalf, and because I know it’s real, because it helped me so profoundly, I believe in paying that forward.”

Perry, 52, suffered a “massive” stroke Wednesday. Paramedics arrived at Perry’s Sherman Oaks, California home around 9:40 a.m. that morning, and the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor was rushed to a nearby hospital. A representative for the actor said he is “currently under observation” at the hospital.

TMZ reported Thursday afternoon that Perry was put in a “medically induced coma,” but a rep later said Perry was sedated and not in a coma.

Perry’s co-stars, both from Riverdale and 90210, have rushed to social media to share their support.

“My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this,” Shannen Doherty, who is fighting breast cancer, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo from 90210 of them together.

“No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery,” Ian Zeiring wrote.

“Thinking of you, Luke. And praying for your safe recovery,” Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on Riverdale, wrote. She added a selfie with Perry, who plays Fred Andrews on the Archie Comics-inspired CW drama.

Molly Ringwald, who plays Fred’s estranged wife Mary Andrews, tweeted, “Sending my love to Luke Perry.”

Perry’s medical emergency happened the same day FOX announced a Beverly Hills, 90210 revival featuring most of the main cast playing fictional versions of themselves trying to stage a 90210 reunion. The new series will run six episodes this summer.

Photo credit: Getty Images