Luke Perry’s Son Jack Breaks Silence on Dad’s Death

Luke Perry’s son Jack broke his silence on his father’s death with a touching Instagram tribute.

The wrestler posted a lengthy tribute in the caption of a new photo gallery, showing him in the ring for a match, and the second photo a throwback shot of Perry with him as a little boy.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” Jack wrote in the photo. “He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.”

“I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for,” Jack added. “I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth.”

“I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud,” he said, concluding the post writing, “I love you Dad.”

Fans of the the wrestler, who goes under the name “Jungle Boy,” and his family took to the comments section of the post to express their support after Perry died at the age of 52, days after suffering a massive stroke.

“I am sorry for your loss. Just know that I am praying for you and your family,” one fan wrote.

“Losing a parent is one of bese(sic) hardest things in life. Especially when they are taken too soon. Remember him always and he will always be a part of you,” another follower counseled.

“U both are in our prayers during this hard time. U both were lucky to have such a wonderful loving father,” a third user wrote, also sending well wishes to Jack’s sister, Sophie Perry.

The touching message comes as the 21-year-old wrestler pulled out of Bar Wrestling’s March 13 show in Los Angeles, as he takes time to mourn his father’s sudden passing.

“Unfortunately Jungle Boy will no longer be wrestling at our March 13th show. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time,” event organizers said in a statement.

Jack’s sister Sophie also spoke out about her father’s death on Tuesday, writing a tribute on her Instagram following reports she rushed back home fro Africa to be by her father’s side.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” she wrote on Instagram. “Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” she added. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”