Luke Perry’s Co-Star Shannen Doherty Shares Dreamy Photo of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actor

Shannen Doherty is looking back on better days with her late Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry after his tragic death Monday.

Sharing a candid photo of the two during their days on the hit show, Doherty reminisced on their time together, writing, “That smile….” in the caption.

Perry passed away unexpectedly Monday at the age of 52 following a massive stroke, his reps confirmed at the time.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time,” they added in a statement.

The loss has been difficult on Doherty, who played Perry’s love interest, Brenda Walsh, during his time playing bad boy Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, until she left the show in 1994.

Prior to his death, she got emotional talking with Entertainment Tonight, saying that she had been in contact with him following his stroke.

“I can’t talk about it here ’cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him,” Doherty said. “It’s Luke, and he’s my Dylan.”

Upon his passing, Doherty took to Instagram to share how heartbroken she was at the news.

“Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me,” Doherty wrote. “I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now.”

Perry’s children have also spoke about how the sudden loss of their father on social media.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” son Jack Perry wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and his father Wednesday. “He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.”

“I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for,” Jack added. “I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth.”

“I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud,” he said, concluding the post with, “I love you Dad.”

Daughter Sophie wrote in turn, “A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” she continued. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Shannen Doherty