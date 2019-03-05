Luke Perry ‘Never Regained Consciousness’ After Stroke That Led to His Death

Luke Perry never woke up after suffering the “massive stroke” that killed him, PEOPLE reports.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor remained under “heavy sedation” for the five days he was in the hospital before he died on Monday, a source told the magazine.

“He never regained consciousness,” the source explained. “Things were so dire that they put him under heavy sedation. He was gone, basically, by the time he got to the hospital.”

The 52-year-old Riverdale star was hospitalized on Wednesday, Feb. 27 after paramedics responded to his Sherman Oaks, California home. His representative confirmed Thursday that Perry was “under observation” and “sedated,” but he died on Monday. His publicist said in a statement that he was surrounded by his children, fiancée, ex-wife and siblings.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” the statement read. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé [sic] Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

While Perry was starring on The CW series Riverdale as Fred Andrews at the time of his death, he was best known for playing Dylan McKay on the hit TV series Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990-1995. He returned to the show in 1998 until its series finale in 2000.

Production was halted on Riverdale for the day on Monday after news of Perry’s death hit, with series executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater, Warner Bros. Television and The CW sharing a statement mourning Perry’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all,” the statement read. “A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

The Riverdale writers’ Twitter account also shared a message of mourning. “Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul,” they wrote. “You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend.”

Perry’s Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald, who played his estranged wife on the show, also shared a message. “My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family,” she wrote.

Photo credit: Mark Davis / Stringer / Getty