See Late ‘90210’ Star Luke Perry in the First ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Trailer

The first trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood debuted and gives fans a glimpse of late 90210 star, Luke Perry in his final film performance.

The majority of the trailer revolves around the characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, but near the end Perry appears on screen along with his name.

Perry plays Wayne Maunder, an actor who in real life co-starred as Scott Lancer on the TV western, Lancer.

Sadly, Perry passed away on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke days prior, but he had completed filming his scenes before his tragic passing.

Following Perry’s death, DiCaprio memorialized his co-star by tweeting, “Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.”

Many of Perry’s other co-stars throughout the years also honored the star with messages of sympathy after the news that he passed.

“I abruptly woke at 4:30 am thinking about you Luke & I couldn’t go back to sleep, then 5 hours later I hear you are gone. The tears won’t stop & they never ever will. You were that guy, that forever friend, we always had each other’s back & I will always remember you this way,” Perry’s Buffy the Vampire co-star Kristy Swanson wrote.

“The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted Buffy to be. I asked if he’d ever seen Near Dark and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone,” said writer/director Joss Whedon.

“My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family,” Perry’s Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald said.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood debuts in theaters on July 26. In addition to all of the aforementioned stars, it also features Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, and Lena Dunham.