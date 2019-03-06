Luke Perry: 6 Hallmark Channel Movies Honoring His Tender Side

Luke Perry’s Hollywood legacy spans much more than his iconic roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale.

The actor passed away suddenly Monday at the age of 52, just days after suffering a massive stroke that left him under observation in the hospital on Wednesday.

With many fans, family, friends and co-stars paying tribute to the actor who brought Dylan McKay and Fred Andrews to life, the Hallmark Channel also shared its condolences to Perry, who had appeared in many projects for the popular network.

Take a look at Luke Perry‘s Hallmark Channel films through the years.

A Touching Tribute

The cable network added its voice to the choir of social media accounts paying tribute to Perry following news of his death.

“We were saddened to learn of Luke Perry’s passing earlier today,” The network wrote alongside a still from his last Hallmark movie. “We are proud to have worked with Luke on Love in Paradise, and wish to extend the thoughts of everyone at Hallmark Channel to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

A Gunfighter’s Pledge (2008)

Perry made his Hallmark debut with this western classic, also known as The Pledge. The film followed Matt Austin (Perry), a man desperately trying to make things right after he accidentally killed an innocent man. He pledges to take the body back to the man’s sister, where he deals with whether to tell the woman the truth about what happened.

The film is available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now and Amazon Video. DVD copies of the film are available on Amazon.

Goodnight for Justice (2011)

In a Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion of sorts, Perry reunited with Jason Priestly for the first installment in a trilogy.

Perry starred as John Goodnight, a judge of the western territories whose mission was to fight injustice after his family members were killed when he was a child. Priestley directed the first film.

The film, along with its sequels, are available for purchase together on Amazon.

Goodnight for Justice: The Measure of a Man

The 2012 sequel finds John Goodnight back in action, as he searches for an outlaw named Deke Spradling, who was involved in a deadly bank robbery.

The story also has a love interest for John Goodnight, bringing some much needed tenderness to the Western trilogy.

Goodnight for Justice: Queen of Hearts

The final installment sees John Goodnight getting into trouble when he comes across a stagecoach being attacked and the only survivor is a woman who turns out to have a hidden agenda of her own.

The tension between the woman’s secret and John’s desire for justice brings new drama and suspense to the film series.

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

Perry was not just a hero in his Hallmark Channel adventures. The actor played a guest role in the Tom Selleck-starring film stemming from the famous police chief Jesse Stone franchise.

In Lost in Paradise, Perry plays a killer known as “the Boston Ripper,” and is suspected of committing another murder that remains unsolved. Fans can watch the film on Amazon Video, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu or iTunes. DVD copies of it can also be purchased on Amazon.

Love in Paradise (2016)

Perry’s final movie for the cable network was also his first romantic film for Hallmark.

The actor played Avery Ford, a famous Western film actor sent to a ranch by Heather Twain (Emmanuelle Vaugier) in an attempt to revive his career and the ranch’s business.

The film is not currently available on DVD and coincidentally aired on Hallmark the day of Perry’s death. The film is expected to air once again on April 18 on Hallmark Channel.