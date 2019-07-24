Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Pens Emotional Message About His Finale Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Luke Perry’s daughter Sophie honored her father once again following the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the Quentin Tarantino marks Perry’s final film appearance after his death in March. Sophie, 19, took to Instagram Monday to reflect on her father’s role in the star-studded movie.

“It both breaks my heart and fills it with pride at the same time, to know that this film, this little point in history, is here,” the activist wrote alongside a photo of a billboard for the movie that showed Luke in character. “My dad has never been more excited in his life than he was to be part of this. He was like a kid faced with a banana split the size of his head, or a trip to Disneyland, or I don’t even know what.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sophie continued saying her father probably felt the same way she did when she first arrived in Malawi, where she is currently doing mission work and where she previously opened a school in her father’s name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Perry (@lemonperry) on Jul 23, 2019 at 12:49am PDT

“I guess I imagine that he felt the same way about this project as I did getting off the plane in Malawi, or Jack may have stepping into an AEW ring the first time… I don’t know,” she added. “And while I wish so greatly that my dad had a million more roles, and projects, and moments of childlike excitement… I am so proud and thankful that this got to be his last.”

“He was proud. He is proud. And I can’t wait for you all to see it,” she continued of the film, coming to theaters Friday. “Grab your popcorn, extra butter, and a whole lot of napkins, I’m sure I won’t be the only one sobbing [red heart emoji] and thank you to everyone who worked on this movie for making this dream possible.”

Luke’s son, Jack, also honored the actor on Monday ahead of the premiere, sharing a photo of himself sitting on the top of the film’s billboard on Sunset Boulevard.

“He deserved this, and I’m very proud of it,” the professional wrestler wrote in the caption of the photo. “A stud in life, and forever after. The best of the best. Love you forever. Thanks @dannydrone_ for capturing and making this for me.”

Film star Leonardo DiCaprio previously honored his late co-star soon after his passing, tweeting: “Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.”

Perry played the role of real actor Wayne Maunder, who portrayed the character of Scotty Lancer on a CBS Western TV show named Lancer. Maunder and DiCaprio’s character, a fading actor called Rick Dalton, meet on the set of the show after he agrees to guest star.

The film also stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Oliphant, Dakota Fanning and many others.