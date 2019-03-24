Luke Perry's Daughter Admits to Missing Her Father a 'Little Extra Today' With Heartwarming Photo

Just three weeks after Luke Perry's death, the daughter of the Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star, took to social media to admit how much she's been missing him lately.

Perry's 18-year-old daughter, Sophie from his marriage to ex-wife, Rachel Sharp, took to Instagram over the weekend to let his fans know she is still very much finding her way through the grieving process since his tragic death earlier this month.

"Miss him a little extra today," Sophie wrote on Saturday alongside two bookend heart emojis and an image of the herself with Perry in the car on a sunny day.

(Photo: Instagram / @lemonperry)

Fans of Perry and followers of Sophie flooded the comments section of the photograph that picked up more than 40,000 likes with love, well wishes and kind words of relation.

"I know the pain of losing a father oh too well," wrote one user. "Tomorrow is the 4th Anniversary of my dads death. I know your heart is broken and it's hard to accept that your dad is gone. Think of all the fond memories you've had with your dad it'll make you feel a little better. I'm definitely praying for you sweetie."

"I understand that young life is no longer. I still miss my mom terribly and it's been 8 years," added another. "Please keep remembering the good memories. When you think of them, right them down in a journal close to your heart. Keep the healing going."

Another advised Sophie to "take one day at a time," adding how she is the "only one who knows how much you can handle and each day will be different!"

"Laugh, cry, scream, throw something, rest, run—just do what YOU want to do and don't listen to anyone else!" another user wrote. "Your father would be proud of you and you will get through this! Don't give up! My heart goes out to you and your family! Pray and ask the Lord for comfort and guidance! He's always there for you! I will keep you and your family in my prayers! Be GOOD to yourself and take YOUR time! You are a sweet and beautiful young woman! Love and hugs from my family to yours!"

This isn't the first time Sophie has taken to social media in the days following Perry's death. Shortly after news broke of his passing, the teenager paid tribute to her father praised her mother, Sharp, for being a "rock" for the family.

"I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages," her post read. "But I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I."

Sophie added that she wasn't sure how to react, but was extremely "grateful quietly."

Perry, star of the iconic '90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and most recently, The CW's Riverdale, died March 4 at the age of 52 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, California after a "massive" stroke in the days prior that left him severely incapacitated.

According to reports, Perry was conscious, communicating when paramedics arrived at his home in Sherman Oaks, but his condition worsened, and doctors had to eventually sedate him.

Perry's publicist confirmed his death in a statement, sharing that the actor passed while surrounded by family and friends including his two children, Jack and Sophie, his fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, step-father Steve Bennett and other family and friends.

Photo credit: Instagram / @lemonperry