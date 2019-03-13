Luke Perry: 911 Caller Urged Responders to ‘Hurry up’ After Actor’s Stroke

Luke Perry’s 911 caller urged emergency responders to “hurry up and get here” after the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor suffered a massive stroke.

In the 911 call audio, which was heavily redacted and obtained by ABC News, the unidentified caller, a woman who had discovered Perry at his Sherman Oaks, California home on Feb. 28, urged emergency responders to “please step on the gas” and “hurry up and get here.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Is he injured? Did he hurt himself? Did he fall? Is he able to speak with you? Is he breathing normally?” the 911 operator asks.

“Hurry up and get here,” the woman requests.

“They’re on their way,” the operator, who also instructed the woman to remain at Perry’s side and remove any animals from the room, responded.

At the time, it had been reported that the actor was “responsive and talking” when emergency responders arrived at the home, though his condition “deteriorated” during the 9-minute and 46-second drive to the California hospital, where doctors later made the decision to sedate him in an effort to allow his brain to heal.

On Monday, March 4, his family made the decision to take him off life support when his condition failed to improve, and his publicist confirmed in a statement later that day that the actor had passed away.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophia, fiancé (sic) Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” the statement read.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Rising to fame in the ’90s as Dylan McKay on the FOX drama Beverly Hills, 90210, Perry was cast in The CW’s hit teen drama Riverdale in 2016, portraying the character of Fred Andrews. Following his death, production on the series was temporarily shut down. The cast returned to set just two days later, and it was announced that all remaining episodes of Season 3 would be dedicated to the later actor.

While it had initially been reported that Perry would be buried “among the stars” at Los Angeles’ Forest Lawn Cemetery, the late actor was laid to rest on Monday, March 11 in Dickson, Tennessee, where he owned a farm and lived part-time.