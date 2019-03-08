‘90210’ Alum Ian Ziering’s Tribute to Luke Perry Brings Fans to Tears: ‘He Was This Guy’

Ian Ziering wants Luke Perry‘s fans to know exactly the kind of man he was. Ziering shared even more tributes to his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star in the days that followed Perry’s sudden death.

On Thursday, Ziering shared a photo of Perry kneeling down and embracing a child in a wheelchair. His eyes were closed as he wrapped the person in a huge hug from behind a roped off area.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He was this guy,” Ziering captioned the photo, adding the hashtag #riplukeperry.

In another post, Ziering wrote alongside a photo of himself and Perry from a 90210 Halloween episode that his inbox has been overwhelmed with messages about his friend’s passing.

“My inbox continues to overflow with notes of sorrow from around the world. I share the same feelings of shock and loss with you all,” Ziering wrote. “My heart breaks for his kids, Jack and Sofie. #riplukeperry #sw Heaven 3/4/19.”

Both posts brought fans to tears, with many taking to the comments sections to mourn Perry’s death.

“Still can’t believe he’s gone but he will live on in my heart forever,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I can’t stop crying. The outpouring of love all around the world. All the great stories I’ve read about this man. We lost a good one,” another said.

“Those of us who grew up with 90210 feel like he was a part of our family too. Reading everybody’s memories on how sweet of a guy he was and how he offered his wisdom and advice all the time just breaks my heart even more for his family and those who did now him personally,” someone else wrote.

“Your words about Luke Perry touched a nerve and I cried as I was reading what you wrote. Feeling your loss,” another said.

Ziering had shared other tributes to Perry earlier in the week as well, including a sweet story of Perry watching out for Ziering and his wife’s unborn child. While Ziering and his wife were in the middle of a maternity photo shoot years ago, Perry decided to construct a fence in their yard so as to help contain an area for the child.

“The day Erin and I were shooting maternity pictures, Luke decided I needed a fenced-in area to keep the baby safe in my backyard,” Ziering wrote alongside a funny image shot circa 2011 of Perry holding a few wooden planks and standing right in front of the posing couple.

Shortly after Perry’s death on Monday, Ziering shared a photo of the two together from 90210. “Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years,” he captioned a photo of the duo embracing. “May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to you, he deserves it.”

As previously reported, Perry died Monday, five days after suffering a “massive stroke.” His publicist confirmed that Perry was surrounded by his children, fiancée, ex-wife and siblings at the time of his death. He was 52.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” Monday’s statement read. “No further details will be released at this time.”