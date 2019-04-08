Luke Perry’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Sophie Returns to Malawi for Mission Work a Month After His Death

Just a month after her father’s death, Luke Perry‘s daughter, Sophie Perry, has returned to Malawi to complete her mission work.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, April 7, to reveal that she had made the decision to hop back on a plane and head back to Africa to get back to work following her father’s sudden death in February.

Perry, who rose to fame on Beverly Hills, 90210 and most recently had a recurring role on The CW’s Riverdale, passed away on Feb. 27 after suffering a stroke.

“First few days back in Malawi have been very emotional but it feels right to come back, to finish what I started, to do the most with whatever time we have left,” she captioned the post. “I recently learned that may not be as much time as we think.”

“It was quick and scary to leave home again so soon, but there’s a job to be done, and someone to make proud,” she continued. “Also excuse my ‘post 30 hours o travel’ face.”

In September Sophie, who lived in Dowagiac, Michigan, had shared a video describing her charity work for non-profit One World Center, stating that she and a group of several others would be “there for six months” and would be “working on community development projects.”

Her return to Malawi on Sunday came just days after she had once again opened up about the work she is doing there when requesting her followers’ help on her mission of “collecting donations for the development of preschools in Malawi.”

“I have been going back and forth for a while now on whether or not it felt appropriate for me to promote my work and ask for donations to help fund the projects I am working on in Africa, given the circumstances of how I came to have this following,” she wrote. “But with the help of some friends, I realized that what I am doing is bigger than me and my pride.”

Sophie had been in Malawi at the time her father had suffered the “massive stroke” that ultimately led to his death just days later, though she had been able to make it “back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family.”



Perry’s son, Jack, who also took a short hiatus following his father’s death, has also returned to work.