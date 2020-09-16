Luke Bryan Hints at 'Massive' Gifts He's Sending Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy

✖

Uncle Luke has Daisy Dove Bloom covered! American Idol judge Luke Bryan has a few large gifts for fellow judge Katy Perry's newborn daughter that require "massive packaging." If that isn't exciting enough, Bryan says he's looking forward to meeting Daisy in person on the American Idol set and joked that they're about to give third judge Lionel Richie "anxiety."

"I have multiple gifts for this child that require massive packaging and boxing, so Katy, get ready!" he told Entertainment Tonight. "Whatever she needs to be a country girl, outdoor girl, I've got it all going to Katy and Orlando." He added, "Uncle Luke's got it handled!"

Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom gave birth to their first child together in late August. The happy couple shared the exciting news together via UNICEF and encouraged fans to donate to the fund for mothers and newborns in need. The statement came along with a black and white photo of Daisy holding on to both of her parents hands. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the statement started.

"But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as our was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 may more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

Bryan says he got his first look at their sweet daughter when he got to chat with Perry on Monday. "We were talking about some other stuff, but I got to see my first pictures of that beautiful human being," he said. "I'm so happy for them and can't wait to see her im person." He added, "I know Katy's a proud [...] I'm sure she'll be bringing her around the Idol set."

All three judges will make their return for Season 4 and will be able to return to the actual set instead of filming from home since the pandemic hit the United States in March. They'll get it kicked off a little later this year. "We will be in person together," Bryan confirmed. "One big happy, crazy family giving Lionel anxiety."