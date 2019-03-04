Peek Inside Luke Bryan’s Gorgeous Florida Beachfront Home

Luke Bryan’s Florida beach home is a bit more lavish than the average beach retreat.

The country music superstar and his wife, Caroline, named their four-story Santa Rosa house “Snowman”, after Luke’s late brother, Chris, who died in a car accident when Luke was 19.

“Evidently, Chris wasn’t a great golfer,” Caroline told Traditional Home. “Snowman became his nickname.” The moniker references a bit of slang golfers use for scoring an eight on a single hole.

“We named our farm Red Bird Farm after Luke’s sister and wanted to honor Chris as well,” Caroline said. Luke’s sister, Kelly, died unexpectedly in 2007.

Since the death of Luke’s siblings, his family’s lives have changed drastically. Not only did Luke lose his only two siblings, but he and his wife also stepped in to raise Kelly’s son, Til, and daughters, Kris and Jordan, in addition to the couple’s two children, Bo, 10, and Tate, 7.

Luckily, the family of seven has this pristine oceanfront beach getaway to escape to when life gets busy.

“Luke, Caroline, and the boys are constantly on the go,” says their longtime designer Chad James. “This is really a space where they can check out and be reclusive. They can just shut off from the outside world for a bit.”

Living room:

The high beamed ceilings, tall windows and white walls bring about a beachy vibe, while the geometric, slip-covered furniture and the large area rug make sure the living room is cozy and casual. Large, open spaces are consistent throughout the home to encourage together time, while taking advantage of the room’s singular draw: the beach!

While the home was originally built in 1988, the Bryans brought on architect Geoff Chick to add re-imagine the outdated layout of the home and add a fourth floor, giving it an updated beachfront-with-Southern-style appeal. Better yet: The ocean is now visible in every part of the home.

Kitchen:

Keeping with the neutral palette, the kitchen boasts large windows that let in tons of natural light and ties in with the outdoor elements like sand and sea grass.

“We wanted to tap into the exterior elements,” James notes. “I have a favorite moment — right where the water meets the sky. It’s always such a beautiful dark blue. I used that for an accent color, and everything else pulls from the palette of sand and sea grass — neutral, natural colors.”

The organic color scheme in the kitchen means white cabinetry, mosaic marble backsplash and marble countertops, while the slip-covered furniture theme makes its way from the living room into the kitchen. Plus, Luke actually salvaged the pine hardwood floors from a factory in Georgia!

Master bedroom:

The soft, ethereal gray shiplap walls allow Luke and Caroline to relax in their master bedroom, which comes complete with an attached master bath.

“This is where Luke and I can actually relax and not run 100 miles per hour,” Caroline says. “Typically, all five kids are here with us. There is nothing better. And Luke can fish all day, which makes him the happiest man on the Gulf.”

Terrace:

The beach home’s terrace, which comes complete with an outdoor shower, a porch swing, comfy casual furniture — and oh yeah, that breathtaking ocean view — acts as the home’s “formal” dining room. Life doesn’t get much better than right here, especially with the gorgeous color scheme offered by the ocean.

Wicker furniture gathers around a long, naturally weathered oak table, putting no doubt in our mind that the family eats many an al fresco meal here. Not to mention this looks like the perfect spot to write some new music!