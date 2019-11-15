Luke Bryan Claps Back at ‘Awful’ Mean Tweet on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jimmy Kimmel debuted the latest installment of his “Mean Tweets” series after the CMA Awards on Wednesday night, bringing musicians of all genres in to read mean tweets about themselves.

Country music was represented by Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Midland, the former of whom received a tweet comparing his music to a farm animal.

“I’d rather listen to a barn full of baby pigs being vaccinated… than Luke Bryan’s new song,” the tweet read.

“I have vaccinated baby pigs and that’s awful,” Bryan said in response.

Combs got a kick out of his tweet, reading,” Luke Combs makes music for people who taste the gas before they fill up their truck.”

“That’s pretty good,” he said. “I’ll give him that one.”

Midland’s tweet read, “[Midland Official] looks like they have a white van with ‘free candy’ written on the side.”

“It’s a black van,” group member Cameron Duddy interjected.

“Lizzo. Bus passes and happy meals. Two things that I imagine #Lizzo has seen a lot of,” Lizzo read from the phone she was holding.

“Yeah I’m a big b— and I ride a bus… a tour bus, motherf—er!” she clapped back. “Where’s yours?”

“Billie Eilish dresses like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what they had in the lost n found bin,” Billie Eilish read.

John Mayer seemed less than thrilled with his tweet, which read, “What if God is really John Mayer performing Dave Mathews covers at that s—ty bar your dad likes?”

Chance the Rapper was astonished by his mean tweet.

“Chance the Rapper? More like Chance the worthless, spineless, d—less, soulless, purposeless, virtueless, sellout,” it read. “Nice Doritos commercial, you piece of s—.”

“There’s people that don’t like me?” he replied in a shocked tone. “What the f—!”

Cardi B was last and was confronted with a tweet that told her she seemed “loud.”

“I just watched a muted performance of Cardi B and that b— just looks loud without any sound on,” the message read. “Like, no thank you.”

“How do I look loud? How do I look loud? I’m loud? I don’t even think I’m, like, loud,” the rapper retorted. “Suck my a—”

Photo Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live