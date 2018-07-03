Luann de Lesseps Celebrates 6 Months Sober After Christmas Arrest

Luann de Lesseps reached six consecutive months of sobriety this week, and she celebrated in the Hamptons with her children and her ex-husband.

The Real Housewives of New York star was arrested in a drunken stupor at Christmas time. While the ordeal was painful, it appears to have been the wake-up call de Lesseps needed, as she voluntarily checked herself into an alcohol treatment program. So far, the detox has worked. On Monday, de Lesseps posted a celebratory picture on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“Greatest reunion ever!” the 53-year-old wrote. “Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count. “Also counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone!”

The reality star tagged both of her daughters in the post as well, and added a few inspiration hashtags such as “one day at a time,” “love my family” and “grateful.”

De Lesseps may be feeling especially free after accepting a plea deal in regards to her December arrest. When she pleads guilty in court at the end of July, prosecutors have agreed to drop the felony charges for resisting arrest, according to a report by the Daily Mail. They will also reduce her intoxication and trespassing charges to misdemeanors.

The sunny scene from Monday’s Instagram post is a far cry from de Lesseps’ description of the day of her arrest. Back in May, she described the heavy drinking and emotional turmoil on an episode of The Dr. Oz Show.

“I had rosé at lunch, with my girlfriend, we split a bottle of Whispering Angel, which is normal,” she recounted. “And then there were some people there that were fans, so they send me more rosé. So I drank more than I usually would.”

“So, by the time I get to the Colony, I was pretty sloshed and then I don’t know,” she went on. “I almost think that somebody slipped me something, because I don’t remember a thing after that.”

Regardless of how she got there, de Lesseps took responsibility for her state of mind.

“It’s never pretty to watch yourself in a place that’s not good,” she told Us Weekly. “But guess what? I look at myself and I get that opportunity to reflect. Not many people get to do that. And I get to tell my story on my show… When you can’t react properly in front of a police officer, then you’ve got a problem. And I did something about it. Not many people get that window into looking at themselves. I’m grateful for it.”