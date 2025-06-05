‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Dead: Khadiyah Lewis Was 44

Khadiyah Lewis, star of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has passed away at 44 years old.

Her death on May 30 was revealed today by her brother Jamaal in a statement to The Shade Room.

“This has been an extremely emotionally devastating time. All prayers, condolences, and well wishes are sincerely appreciated,” he wrote in the statement. He also asked for privacy and did not wish to share her cause of death.

Lewis became a reality TV star during season 3 of L&HH: Atlanta, when she was in a relationship with “It’s Goin Down” rapper Yung Joc. She later continued to appear on the series as a supporting character.

After her time on the series, she graduated from Florida A&M University and became an entrepreneur.

Her younger brother, Elijah Inegbedion, shared a post in her memory on Facebook.

“Been at a lost [sic] for words for some days now. And to think that I’ll ever have the words to describe the person you’ve been and the legacy that you left behind would be erroneous,” he wrote. “You left behind a legacy most individuals can only dream of. Thank you for loving me the way you did and always having my back no matter what. God blessed me when he made me your baby brother and for that I am eternally thankful. You are forever on my mind and in my heart. I love you!”