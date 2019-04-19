Lorraine Warren and ‘The Conjuring’ Fans Mourn Her Death

Fans all over the world are mourning the loss of paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren, who died Thursday night at the age of 92.

Warren traveled the country with her late husband Ed Warren, lecturing about demons, the supernatural and physic phenomena. Horror films like The Conjuring franchise, Anabelle and The Amityville Horror were based upon the lifelong work of Warren and her husband.

Actress Vera Farmiga, who portrayed Warren in The Conjuring films, shared several photos of herself with Warren.

My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword… pic.twitter.com/Kn2E6ZO9fL — Vera Farmiga (@VeraFarmiga) April 19, 2019

“My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges,” Farmiga wrote. “I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now.”

Celebrity ghost hunter Lee Roberts shared a tribute to Warren on Twitter. “RIP Lorraine Warren, a pioneer in the Paranormal field,” Roberts wrote. “Most of you will know the name from The Conjuring films but Lorraine and husband Ed were both Paranormal enthusiasts in their own rights. She’ll be sadly missed by many.”

New England Legends host Jeff Belanger, who said he knew Warren since he was a young boy, also shared a tribute. “#RIP Lorraine Warren. I’ve known Ed and Lorraine since I was 10. Lorraine was like everyone’s grandma. She called us all, ‘Honey,’” Belanger wrote. “I won’t ever forget the impact this couple had on me as a kid. I take comfort knowing Ed and Lorraine are back together again.”

Medium Chip Coffey shared several photos of himself with Warren. “Lorraine Warren, a legend in the paranormal field, has died. I was blessed to have worked with her several times. RIP, Lorraine.”

Lorraine Warren, a legend in the paranormal field, has died. I was blessed to have worked with her several times. RIP, Lorraine. ^i^ pic.twitter.com/lH3J4GBrm4 — Chip Coffey (@chipcoffey) April 19, 2019

Paranormal investigator Grant Wilson pondered how Warren would help “from the other side.”

“Sadly, we say goodbye to one of the true pioneers of paranormal investigation, Lorraine Warren. I’m sure she’ll work hard to help from the other side, but hopefully, only after a small break. You’ve earned it, Lorraine,” Wilson wrote.

Warren’s son-in-law, Tony Spera, announced the news in a statement Friday morning. “It is with deep sadness that I must announce that Lorraine Warren has passed away. She died peacefully in her sleep at home last night. The family requests that you respect their privacy at this time,” the statement read. “Lorraine touched many lives and was loved by so many. She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul. To quote Will Rogers, she never met a person she didn’t like. She was an avid animal lover and contributed to many animal charities and rescues. She was wonderful and giving to her entire family. May God Bless her.”

The Warrens held tours of their home and museum in Monroe, Connecticut where they lived. The Anabelle doll is the focal point for the Warrens’ Occult Museum located at their home; legend has it that if you touch Anabelle or make her mad, she will put a curse on you.