Lorraine Warren: Demi Lovato Pays Tribute to Paranormal Investigator With Heartwarming Photo

Demi Lovato paid tribute to late paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren shortly after news of her death broke.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” song shared a throwback photo of herself and Warren on her Instagram stories, writing a heartwarming message in honor of her death at the age of 92.

“RIP Lorraine Warren.. you were so special and kind. Thank you for welcoming me into your home years ago showing me your museum. Rest Easy with Ed. We love you,” Lovato wrote along a photo from 2013.

The sweet image showed a blue-haired Lovato having a conversation with Warren, whose work inspired The Conjuring film series, at her home. The Warrens were known for holding tours of their home and museum in Monroe, Connecticut.

News of Warren’s death first broke Friday, with an announcement from the investigator’s son-in-law Tony Spera.

“It is with deep sadness that I must announce that Lorraine Warren has passed away. She died peacefully in her sleep at home last night,” Spera said in a statement. “The family requests that you respect their privacy at this time. Lorraine touched many lives and was loved by so many. She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul.”

“To quote Will Rogers, she never met a person she didn’t like. She was an avid animal lover and contributed to many animal charities and rescues. She was wonderful and giving to her entire family. May God Bless her,” he concluded.

Warren and her late husband Ed were paranormal investigators who first encountered the Annabelle doll.

Vera Farmiga, who has played Warren in the billion dollar horror movie franchise, took to Twitter to share her own sweet tribute to Warren following her passing.

“My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her,” Farmiga wrote on Twitter Friday.

My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword… pic.twitter.com/Kn2E6ZO9fL — Vera Farmiga (@VeraFarmiga) April 19, 2019

“She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness,” the actress added. “She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword…”

“…compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now,” Farmiga concluded her statement.

Fans of the popular film franchise, as well as Warren’s work have spoke out on social media about her passing, as well as sending well wishes and prayers to her family.