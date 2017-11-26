‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin Shares Throwback Snap for Wedding Anniversary

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, and the Full House star shared a sweet throwback photo of the two to mark the special occasion.

Happy 20th Anniversary @mossimog ! @gfore 💍🥂🍾👰🏼🤵🏻❤️ A post shared by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

On Saturday, Loughlin shared a black and white snap of the two sitting in the back of a car, with the actress waving at the camera and her husband flashing a peace sign.

“Happy 20th Anniversary @mossimog !” Loughlin captioned the photo.

The couple met in 1995 and married in 1997. They share two daughters, Isabella, 19, and Olivia, 18, and Giannulli also has a 26-year-old son, Gianni, from a previous marriage.

Loughlin also appeared in another throwback photo on Instagram recently courtesy of her Full House costar John Stamos, who shared a black and white shot of the pair back in the eighties.

If they only knew then what they know now. @loriloughlin Circa 82’#GH#EdgeofNight A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

“If they only knew then what they know now,” Stamos wrote, dating the shot, “Circa 82.” He also used hashtags to reference his role as Blackie on General Hospital and Loughlin’s role as Jody from The Edge of Night.

Loughlin also sent a congratulatory tweet to Stamos last month after he announced his engagement to actress Caitlin McHugh.

“No one deserves a happy ending more than you my old friend,” she wrote.

And no one deserve a happy ending more than you my old friend. Congrats to you both. Sending so much love💍❤️🍾 https://t.co/6tTatI3q64 — Lori Loughlin (@LoriLoughlin) October 23, 2017

