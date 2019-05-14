Lori Loughlin Still Says She 'Doesn’t Deserve' Prison Time in College Bribery Case, Source Says

Lori Loughlin is reportedly convinced she "doesn't deserve" prison time in the college admissions scandal case.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that her "situation has gone from bad to worse," but the former Full House star still thinks she can avoid jail time.

"Jail time has always been a possibility, but since more charges were filed her reality [of not serving time] seems grim," the source said. "While the fact she could serve time never leaves her mind, she strongly believes she doesn't deserve to. She truly feels it was all a misunderstanding."

As for how Loughlin's situation has gotten worse, the source said Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli will not listen to anything Loughlin and her father Mossimo Giannulli say.

"Olivia Jade is totally over it and won't listen to anything her parents say now," the source explained. "She is in no way ready to forgive anything her parents have done. Lori doesn't understand Olivia's reaction. She seems to feel her act was selfless and misunderstood and she wants to prove she had all the best intentions and even that she was, in some way, duped into breaking the law."

Loughlin thought Olivia would forgive her by now, and the two even went to therapy to save their mother-daughter relationship. However, it "doesn't seem that that's happened" and Olivia is "still not talking" to Loughlin, according to the source.

"She feels this could have all been avoided had her mother listened to her when she expressed she wasn't interested in going to college," the source told ET. "The fact she has lost her business deals and can't go out in public without being photographed and scrutinized is a constant reminder of what her mother has done."

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters Olivia, 19, and Bella, 20, designated as crew recruits so they could be admitted to the University of Southern California. However, neither of them took part in the sport.

The celebrity couple was among 50 people indicted by federal prosecutors in Boston in March. In April, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty.

ET's source claims Loughlin's closest friends have stuck by her side, but her children and others "aren't entirely convinced" it was a mistake. They think she needs to "face that what she did was unlawful" and that it had an impact on those in her life.

While Loughlin chose to plead not guilty, fellow actress Felicity Huffman went a different route. She agreed to a deal with prosecutors and officially entered a guilty plea in a Boston federal courtroom Monday.

Prosecutors are recommending four months in prison, a $20,000 fine and 12 months of supervised release. Her sentencing hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13.

In April, Huffman issued a statement, accepting her guilt and apologizing for her actions. Prosecutors said she paid $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT scores doctored.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community," Huffman said. "I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

