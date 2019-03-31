Lori Loughlin Speaks for First Time Since College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin was finally spotted in public for the first time since the college admissions scandal broke earlier this month, but did not offer any specific comment.

On Saturday, TMZ published video of Loughlin leaving her yoga session in Brentwood, California. The videographer asked if she would comment on the situation, but said she could not say anything.

“I can’t talk to you. You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can’t comment right now,” the former Full House star said. “But thank you for your time.”

Loughlin was also asked if she was afraid about spending time behind bars and if she would re-establish her relationship with her daughters. While Loughlin searched for her keys, she did not answer the questions.

“I wish you the best, Lori,” the videographer said.

“You have a beautiful day,” Loughlin said. “Thanks, honey.”

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were also spotted in public for the first time since they were both arrested in the scandal on Thursday in Orange County, California.

On March 12, Loughlin and Giannulli were among 50 people indicted in a college admissions scam. The couple allegedly paid $500,000 to the Key Worldwide Foundation to have their two daughters — Isabella Giannulli, 20, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19 — designated crew recruits to the University of Southern California, even though neither of them participated in the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested and released on $1 million bond each. They are scheduled to appear in a Boston courtroom on April 3.

Since their release, the Giannullis have reportedly been laying low at their Bel-Air home. Their daughters have also been rarely seen, with Olivia Jade photographed for the first time since March 12 on Friday.

Before the scandal, Olivia Jade was a social media influencer, with more than 1 million followers on YouTube and Instagram each. However, she has since lost endorsement deals, is reportedly spending more time with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy and is not talking to her parents.

“Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend in Malibu. She’s not talking to her parents right now,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Olivia hasn’t been out with friends. She is completely in hiding right now. Olivia is posting private stories on her Instagram, using the only-close friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle.”

As for her parents, they are reportedly “both feeling very stressed out,” according to a PEOPLE source.

“They can’t wait for the court hearing next week to be done with,” the source said. “It’s very hard for them to think about other things right now.”

