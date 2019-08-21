Lori Loughlin Reportedly Is ‘Remorseful’ Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is reportedly feeling very “remorseful,” amid the ongoing college admissions scandal she has been caught up in. Speaking to PEOPLE, a source close to the former Full House actress stated that “she’s embarrassed and hurt, and she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life.”

The source later added, “Lori is remorseful, and she has definite regrets,” then adding, “She’s embarrassed and hurt, and she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life. But she also believes the allegations against her aren’t true. She honestly didn’t think what she was doing was any different than donating money for a library or athletic field. That’s the crux of why she pleaded not guilty.”

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested earlier this year on charges that they participated in a scam to get their daughters into college by bypassing the appropriate guidelines. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty, and were later slapped with money laundering charges.

In legal documents explaining the investigation and arrests, a press release on the case from U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts read: “Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston.”

According to legal documents, Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

“Lori is ready for this to be over,” PEOPLE’s source added. “They all are. At this point, it would be better to spend a few months in jail — because she’s been spending the last several months in her own prison.”

After the money laundering charges, a separate insider spoke out about how the family was handling things, saying, “Lori still believed in the end she would just get a slap on the wrist. At this point she is getting complete clarity and she’s scared and in terrible shape.”

“The reality of this situation has finally hit her like a ton of bricks,” the second source added. “It wasn’t until she was faced with [the] additional [charge] that she saw the true ramifications.”

“She is going through the worst time of her life,” the insider continued. “It feels like her whole world is falling apart. She is putting all her trust in her team and her lawyers, and hoping for the best.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are not expected to go to trial until sometime in 2020.

