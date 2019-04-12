Lori Loughlin Reportedly Expected ‘Slap on the Wrist’ Instead of Prison Time

Lori Loughlin reportedly only expected to get a “slap on the wrist” instead of prison time in the college admissions scandal she is caught up in.

According to a source close to the actress, after she was first arrested and charged with bribery, she did not comprehend the gravity of her situation.

“Lori still believed in the end she would just get a slap on the wrist,” the source told ET exclusively. “At this point she is getting complete clarity and she’s scared and in terrible shape.”

Lori Loughlin is starting to come to terms with the new charges against her.https://t.co/xjlvKLNICr — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 10, 2019

“The reality of this situation has finally hit her like a ton of bricks,” the source went on to say. “It wasn’t until she was faced with [the] additional [charge] that she saw the true ramifications.”

“She is going through the worst time of her life,” the source added. “It feels like her whole world is falling apart. She is putting all her trust in her team and her lawyers, and hoping for the best.”

Last month, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were implicated in the major scandal that has made countless headlines. The couple reportedly rejected a plea deal they were offered, and then they were both subsequently charged with money laundering, in addition to the previous charges they face.

Money laundering charges come with a potential prison sentence of 20 years, which seems to be having a huge affect on Loughlin.

The actresses daughters are also having a hard time with the whole situation, as the ET source said, “Olivia blames her mother and claims she always will. Olivia isn’t ready to forgive and has continued to distance herself. She is attempting to process all of this. And trying to work on ways to rebuild her business on her own without her parents’ help.”

“Isabella, while she is mortified and very hurt by all this, has stood by her parents,” the source said of Loughlin’s other daughter. “She knows her mom needs her right now.”

Per the source, Loughlin’s close friends are “incredibly concerned” about her and “feel the entire situation should have been handled differently.”

“They believe she should have taken the plea when offered,” the source added. “Her closest friends have warned her she needs to be more humble and worry she’s been misled through this process,” the source adds. “There seems to be a certain belief among her people she is above all of this and everything will be just fine. And it’s becoming more and more evident that is not the case.”

At this time, Loughlin and Giannulli are awaiting to see what the next steps are for them.