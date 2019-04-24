Lori Loughlin Gets Removed From ‘When Calls the Heart’ Poster

The Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart was recently renewed for its seventh season, but the show will be moving forward without Lori Loughlin, who was dropped by the network due to her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The show returns from its hiatus on May 5, and on Wednesday, a poster for Season 6 was revealed with Loughlin noticeably absent.

Where she was previously situated at the top of the poster alongside co-stars Erin Krakow and Jack Wagner, now Krakow is alone in the top spot, with Wagner having been moved to the bottom along with several other actors.

Loughlin had starred on the Hallmark Channel’s series for years before Hallmark’s parent company originally announced that it was cutting ties with Loughlin in a statement in March.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including ‘Garage Sale Mysteries,’ an independent third party production,” Crown Media Family Networks said in the statement, via Variety.

Executive producer Brian Bird announced the show’s return in an Instagram message on Wednesday, April 10 in which he reassured fans that the series would continued.

“Life throws all of us painful curveballs, and the only way to survive is to walk right through them with courage, grace, a forgiving spirit, and most of all, hope,” Bird wrote. “Many of you have wondered what the future holds for our cast and crew, and for the citizens of Hope Valley. Your care and concern means the world to us, and the best way we can thank you is to encourage you the way you encourage us because… Hope always lives here.”

Loughlin’s former co-star Paul Greene recently opened up about how the show is adapting to Loughlin’s exit during an appearance on Popcorn Talk Network’s I Could Never Be series.

“They’re doing some reshoots in Canada, and I mean, everybody has really been very, very careful ’cause it’s a very sensitive time,” he said. “Everybody is trying to collect themselves and pull it all together, make a statement that doesn’t offend, but still supports, that’s loving.”

“But also everyone’s dotting their I’s and crossing their T’s on the corporate side,” he added. “Every angle you could look at this [from] has had to have been handled very carefully.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Both pleaded not guilty.

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta