Lori Loughlin Released on $1 Million Bail

Lori Loughlin appeared in federal court after her arrest, with a judge setting her bail at $1,000,000.

The actress faced a charge of mail fraud in connection with a widespread college admissions cheating scandal where about 50 parents were indicted.

The bail is the same amount as husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who is also being charged in connection with the bribery scheme. According to Variety, the bond is secured against the couple’s home, as well as other assets.

Judge Steve Kim was originally hesitant to allow the actress to continue traveling to Vancouver — where she was when news of the scheme first broke — to continue working.

“I’m not comfortable giving her a passport for that kind of travel,” he said in court, according to the publication. However, the judge relented and put conditions that she will be allowed to travel as long as the court is aware of her destination and length of stay.

Her attorney March Harris explained that Loughlin is under contract for two more projects set to film in April and May, as well as a show scheduled to begin production in July, in Vancouver.

Loughlin is also set to face charges in Boston Federal Court on March 29, alongside Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman. The judge specific to Loughlin said she will be allowed to speak to her daughters and husband about the case, but no one else connected to the scandal.

Loughlin and Giannuli were arrested for allegedly paying a $500,000 bribe to have their two daughters, including YouTube star Olivia Jade, labeled as rowers in order to get admission at the University of Southern California.

The Fuller House star surrendered to police Wednesday morning, since she was in Canada filming the Hallmark show When Calls the Heart when arrests were first made Tuesday. Huffman faced the judge Tuesday and was released on a $250,000 bond.

“Crown Media Family Networks is aware of the situation and monitoring developments as they arise,” the Hallmark parent company told Variety about the scandal.

News first broke of the scheme, code-named by the FBI as “Operation Varsity Blues,” involving a group of wealthy parents who are accused of paying between $200,000 and $6.5 million to ensure admission for their children into top schools. The scam includes allegedly faking SAT and ACT scores and paying college coaches to lie and designate children as athletic recruits.

Both Loughlin and Huffman could face time in prison if found guilty of the charges.