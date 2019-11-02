Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges of Conspiracy in College Admissions Case

Lori Loughlin is fighting the latest charges filed against her in the college admissions scandal. The Fuller House actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly filed court documents stating their plans to plead not guilty to new charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The documents said the couple waived their right to appear at a Nov. 20 arraignment in Boston.

The couple and nine other parents involved in the scandal received additional charges related to the bribery scheme by a grand jury on Oct. 22. The new charges claim the parents conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California to help with their children’s admission.

In exchange, employees allegedly designated the defendants’ children as recruits for the university’s athletic teams, or as members of other favored admissions categories.

Entertainment Tonight first reported the couple’s plans to plead not guilty to their latest charges. Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters Olivia, 20, and Bella, 21, admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team, despite them never participating in the sport.

The couple was also given additional charges after their first not guilty plea, charged with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering in April. They also pleaded not guilty to those charges. Speaking with the outlet, a source says the actress’ fears have been increasing related to the case, especially after the new charges are added.

“Lori is worried and has had sleepless nights throughout this nightmare, but she has never felt the fear she has today,” the insider said in October. “At this point, choosing the path of not making a plea deal could end her in prison for a long time. The reality is overwhelming. Despite being repeatedly told by friends to attempt to make a deal, she has stuck to her guns and still has no plans to plead guilty even with the additional charges. She is convinced that the prosecution is determined to make an example of her.”

“The new bribery charge has affected everyone,” they added. “Emotionally the whole family has suffered tremendously and it has taken its toll. They are all scared to death.”

Desperate Housewives star, Felicity Huffman was also caught in the bribery scheme, though she pleaded guilty to the charges. The actress received a sentence of 14 days along with a fine and community service hours. Reports surfaced last week after finishing her prison time that Huffman was fielding multiple offers for her first sit-down interview concerning her legal trouble.