Lori Loughlin Officially in Federal Custody

Actress Lori Loughlin is officially in federal custody after allegedly being involved with a college admissions scam.

According to KXAN NBC, the actress has surrendered to police in Los Angeles and is facing bribe charges for allegedly paying the University of Southern California to admit her daughter Olivia Jade, according to CNN.

A number of other high-profile families are implicated in the scam, with actress Felicity Huffman and Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli also facing charges.

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are among dozens of parents, coaches and college prep executives charged in college admissions cheating scheme https://t.co/oIAihtVCVO pic.twitter.com/IPiFBjClVA — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 12, 2019

Loughlin — who is most well-known for her role as Aunt Becky on the hit ’90s sitcom Full House — is facing a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for her alleged participation in the college admissions scheme which is known as “Operation Varsity Blues.”

For her involvement, Huffman — and her husband, Shameless star William H. Macy — allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

UPDATE: Actress Felicity Huffman is in Federal custody after being arrested at her home without incident. There is an arrest warrant out for actress Lori Loughlin, who was NOT in Los Angeles this morning when Federal agents went to her home per officials familiar. — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) March 12, 2019

Huffman was reportedly at home when authorities showed up to carry out the arrest warrant, but Loughlin was not at home at the time they knocked on her door.

Loughlin does, however, appear to have deleted her social media accounts after news of the cheating scam hit.

Lori Loughlin spent over $500,000 trying to get her daughters into USC, my alma mater. SC is 5% Black yet folk act like we were all Affirmative Action admits. Meanwhile we earned our spots (and have the student loans to prove it), and these folk buying tests and grades. Smh — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) March 12, 2019

Interestingly, Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade previously posted a video on YouTube wherein the teen spoke about being accepted to the school and said, “I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend, but will talk to my deans and everyone.”

This was in reference to her being very busy with business that requires her to travel frequently. She later issued an apology for her attitude about college, and stated that she knew she was lucky to be able to attend.

