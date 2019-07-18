Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly Not ‘Taking Any Type’ of Plea Bargain Following College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are reportedly not “taking any type” of plea bargain related to the college admissions scandal they have been caught up in. Earlier this year, the couple were arrested in connection to an investigation that allegedly found mass bribery and cheating through the admissions process of multiple high profile schools. They were both reportedly offered plea deals previously, but refused. Shortly thereafter, they were slapped with additional charges related to money laundering.

Now, a source close to Loughlin and Giannulli has told Us Weekly, “They believe they’ll be exonerated,” and added that they are “actively engaged in their defense.” The source went on to say that the couple “won’t even talk about taking any type of” plea bargain in the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In legal documents explaining the investigation and arrests, a press release on the case from U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts read, “Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston.”

According to legal documents, Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

The legal documents obtained by news outlets also contained emails sent between the USC official who facilitated the bribe and Giannulli.

“We just met with [our older daughter’s] college counselor this am,” an email that was purportedly sent by Giannulli read in part. “I’d like to maybe sit with you after your session with the girls as I have some concerns and want to fully understand the game plan and make sure we have a roadmap for success as it relates to [our daughter] and getting her into a school other than ASU!”

After the money laundering charges, a separate source spoke out about how the family was handling things, “Lori still believed in the end she would just get a slap on the wrist. At this point she is getting complete clarity and she’s scared and in terrible shape.”

“The reality of this situation has finally hit her like a ton of bricks,” the insider added. “It wasn’t until she was faced with [the] additional [charge] that she saw the true ramifications.”

“She is going through the worst time of her life,” the source continued. “It feels like her whole world is falling apart. She is putting all her trust in her team and her lawyers, and hoping for the best.”

Loughlin and Giannulli’s trial isn’t expected to begin until sometime in 2020.