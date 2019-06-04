Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli Spotted for the First Time Since College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were spotted in public for the first time since their arrest as part of a nationwide college admissions scandal.

The couple allegedly paid $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, admitted to USC as part of the school’s crew team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two were photographed in Orange County, California on Thursday and “appeared tense” according to Entertainment Tonight. The couple was spotted speaking to each other outside ahead of their scheduled court appearance next for charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

See the photos from Entertainment Tonight here.

Loughlin was also caught returning to her car after a yoga session in Brentwood on Saturday according to TMZ. Loughlin didn’t say much to paparazzi aside from deflecting questions about the scandal to say she can’t discuss the case.

Loughlin and her husband are part of a group of at least 50 parents indicted in the college scam allegedly organized by William Rick Singer and his Key Worldwide Foundation/Edge College & Career Network organizations. The couple was arrested earlier in March and released on a pair of $1 million bonds.

Since their release, Loughlin and her children have faced increased scrutiny in the media due to their connection to the scandal. Along with Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman, Loughlin has become the face of the scandal in the media.

This reaction has led to Loughlin losing her partnership with The Hallmark Channel and was dropped by Netflix for the final season of Fuller House. The scandal has also affected her younger daughter, Olivia Jade. The YouTube star and Instagram influencer lost several brand partnerships, including Sephora and TREsemme beauty products.

Both Olivia Jade and her sister have reportedly left USC and don’t plan to return. The school still has them listed as enrolled, but a pending investigation by the school into the allegations made by federal authorities could eventually lead to their expulsion anyway.

Olivia Jade was also photographed for the first time since the scandal broke. The teenager was spotted with her sister driving around Santa Monica. Both daughters are allegedly angry at their parents, with Olivia Jade reportedly not speaking to them while staying with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy.

Loughlin and Huffman were also named as part of a class-action lawsuit filed in San Francisco by a mother whose son was denied admission to many of the schools named in the indictments. The suit is seeking $500 billion.