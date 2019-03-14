Lori Loughlin: ‘Fuller House’ Stars John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin React to Co-Star’s Indictment

John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin are staying quiet about their old friend Lori Loughlin‘s involvement in a college admissions cheating scandal.

Stamos, who played Loughlin’s love interest on Full House, was caught leaving a Los Angeles restaurant Tuesday night and seemed visibly uncomfortable when he was asked about the controversy.

When the TMZ reporter asked Stamos his thoughts on the news that his costar had been indicted alongside 50 other parents for allegedly bribing colleges to accept their children, Stamos stayed silent and avoided looking into the camera.

“No comment, no comment,” Stamos said as he stepped into his car at the valet parking.

“What you think is going to happen? Should her kids still be able to keep in the schools?” The reporter asked, though Stamos simply gave a peace sign to the camera and stayed in his car.

“Can I just ask you one question?” another reporter asked Sweetin at LAX.

“No,” she responded as she kept walking out of the airport.

When asked later if she had any message for her Fuller House costar, Sweetin kept walking and stayed silent on the controversy.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Gianulli, were arrested on Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively, for allegedly paying a total of $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. The money was passed through William Rick Singer’s foundation to a university coach in order to claim Loughlin’s daughters were on the rowing team when they did not participate in the sport.

Loughlin was later released on a $1 million bond. Ginnulli was released on $250,000 bail.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was also arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation, after being accused of paying $15,000 to the same organization. Her husband, Shameless star William H. Macy, was not arrested.

The University of Southern California issued a statement Wednesday saying it plans to review the performances of students like Loughlin’s daugter Olivia Jade Giannulli and determine whether they will stay enrolled.

“We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government,” said USC Media Relations rep for the school. “We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process.”

“Applicants in the current admissions cycle who are connected to the scheme alleged by the government will be denied admission to USC,” they added.