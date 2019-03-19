Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman Could Get Plea Deals After College Admissions Cheating Arrest

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman could get plea deals after their college admissions cheating arrests.

According to The Blast, sources close to the situation shared that prosecutors have reached out to a number of those charged, but it is not clear of Huffman and Loughlin are among them.

The insiders explained that the prosecutors appear to be trying to build the best case possible, which includes cutting deal with some suspects who are willing to cooperate.

Jail time is still a strong possibility for many of the individuals who were arrested, but the sources stated that prosecutors may be willing to take that off the table for anyone who is willing to talk and admit to committing a crime.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were both arrested in connection to the admissions scandal, as was Huffman. However, Huffman’s husband William H. Macy was not implicated in the investigation, although it is said that he was aware what was happening.

Coincidentally, Macy gave an interview at the beginning of this year, wherein he mention that his family had been going through the college application process and he lamented that it had been extremely difficult.

“My daughters are extraordinary women. They’re really a joy. They’re both thriving. They’ve got a life ahead of them, but you can exhale a little bit. They’re 16 and 18 years old, and they’re good people. My daughter Sofia, the oldest, is going to LAHSA [Los Angeles High School of the Arts]. She’s thriving there. I know she’s going to make a go of it in the business, which I support. I’ve seen her; she’s good, she’s really good,” he said.

“She’s going to go to college. I’m the outlier in this thing. We’re right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful,” Macy added. “I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off. God doesn’t let you be 18 twice. I know from casting, if you need a 25-, 26-year-old actress, there are a lot of them out there and they’re really good. But if you need a 15-, 16-year-old actress, it’s tough.”

“Sofia looks young. I think this is an opportunity for her. But it’s just my opinion, and we’ll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall,” he also said. “My daughter Georgia, she’s interested in politics, political science and pursuing that. She’s in a very academic school and killing it.”

Huffman and Loughlin are due back in court next month.