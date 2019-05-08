Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s College Admission Scandal to Be Turned Into TV Show

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman‘s college admission scandal is getting the television miniseries treatment.

Annapurna Television reportedly optioned the rights to Melissa Korn and Jen Levitz’s book, Accepted, which shines a spotlight on the bribery scheme, which was dozens of parents arrested and indictment for paying massive amounts of money to secure spots for their children in the U.S.’s top universities.

As first reported by Collider, award-winning writer DV Devincentis will write the one-hour limited series, which will be produced by Sue Naegle, Ali Krug and Patrick Chu of Annapurna Television.

Devincentis is known for his work on American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson.

It has not been revealed how long the miniseries will be or where it will be released, but interest for the project should be high considering the massive interest on the case.

Prosecutors issued arrests for at least 50 people in March, including Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and Felicity Huffman, for their involvement in the crime.

Huffman made headlines in April after announcing she would sign a plea deal after she allegedly paid $15,000 to cheat fake her daughter’s SAT scores.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement to press. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”

“I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly,” added.

Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly rejected a plea deal for allegedly paying $500,000 to get their daughters spots at the University of Southern California, with prosecutors adding an additional charge last month. The couple could face up to 20 years in prison just for the additional charge.

The book of which the series is based on, Accepted, will be published by Portfolio later this year. Korn is a Wall Street Journal reporter who has covered various aspects of higher education since 2011. Levitz is a national reporter covering general news, economics, courts and daily life from The Wall Street Journal’s Boston bureau.