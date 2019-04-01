Lori Loughlin Dodges Questions About College Admissions Scandal and Arrest

Camera’s recently caught up to Lori Loughlin on the street, but the actress dodged questions about her college admissions scandal arrest.

A TMZ cameraman filmed the former Full House star while she was out and about, asking her for details regarding the recent controversy.

Loughlin politely declined to speak with him, saying, “I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you. You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time.”

Earlier this month, Loughlin and her husband — fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli — were among a number of people charged in the scandal that impacted a number of high profile, elite institutions.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts read.

Per the legal paperwork, Loughlin and Giuannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

However, neither of the couple’s teen daughters — Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose — are listed on the USC women’s rowing crew roster, and neither are said to have competed in the sport before.

In addition to Loughlin and Giuannulli, actress Felicity Huffman was also charged in connection to the scandal, though her husband — Shameless star William H. Macy — was not.

Regarding Huffman’s involvement, she and Macy allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

A source close to the situation previously told ET that Huffman and Macy’s relationship has been greatly strained in the wake of her arrest. “This situation has been very trying on Felicity and William’s marriage,” the source stated. “They love each other but they’ve been arguing a lot.”

“Felicity and William have an incredibly strong marriage but this situation has put a tremendous amount of pressure on them,” the source added. “Their close friends were stunned by the news because they’ve always a seemed like honest, good people, people who would never lie and cheat to get what they wanted.”

Huffman, Loughlin and Giuannulli are all due back in court this month.