Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade: What to Know About the Disgraced YouTube Star

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted on multiple charges in the recent college admissions scandal, with the couple allegedly paying $500,000 to have their daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, designated as recruits for the University of Southern California crew team in order to facilitate their admission into the elite university.

Since the scandal broke, the entire family has been affected, including Jade, who is a successful YouTube star with over one million subscribers on the platform. The teen has reportedly not returned to school after spring break and is said to be blaming her parents for the hit her career has taken in the wake of the scam.

She’s a well-known influencer

The 19-year-old is an influencer who began making YouTube videos when she was 14 and now boasts 1.9 million subscribers on the platform. She also has 1.4 million followers on Instagram and has partnered with brands including Sephora, HP, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Smashbox Cosmetics Company, Too Faced Cosmetics, Dolce & Gabbana, Amazon, Boohoo, Lulus, Smile Direct Club and TRESemmé.

She didn’t really want to go to college

The teen was previously criticized for an August 2018 video in which she said, “I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend but will talk to my deans and everyone,” referencing her busy schedule.

Jade added that she was excited about the “experience of game days” and “partying,” before saying, “I don’t really care about school, as you guys know.”

Following backlash, she posted another video in which she apologized for her statement and said that she was “grateful” for the opportunity to attend college.

“I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically,” she said. “And it totally came across that I’m ungrateful for college — I’m going to a really nice school. And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off. I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school. I’m really disappointed in myself.”

“I didn’t mean it that way,” she continued. “I’m sorry for anyone I offended by saying that. I know it’s a privilege and a blessing and I’m really grateful.”

YouTube is her passion

In early February, Jade tweeted that she’d rather be making YouTube videos than attending college classes, calling her job on the video-sharing site her “#1 passion.”

YouTube will always be my #1 passion. I promise I’d way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur patience and letting me figure out time management . Ily bbs — Olivia Jade (@oliviajadee) February 6, 2019

She said her parents ‘forced’ her to go to college

During a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show podcast, the 19-year-old discussed her college application process, saying that her parents “really wanted” her to attend.

When asked why she went to college despite her burgeoning success as an influencer, Olivia replied, “Mostly my parents really wanted me to go because both of them didn’t go to college.”

“I’m so happy they made me go,” she said, before correcting, “That sounds to terrible — they didn’t make me. My sister goes to the same school and we’re pretty much inseparable, so it was nice following in her footsteps a little bit.”

Olivia added that it’s “cool to create content from a whole different side of things in school.”

She’s lost partnerships

After the scandal broke, Jade quickly lost multiple partnerships, including deals with HP and TRESemmé. Her clothing boutique with online retailer Princess Polly has also been taken down and Sephora announced that it would be cutting ties with the influencer.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” Sephora told NBC News in a statement.

Jade had previously done sponsored posts for Sephora and collaborated with the cosmetics company’s in-house makeup brand on a palette, which can no longer be found on Sephora’s website. The teen’s most recent post in partnership in Sephora came in January, when she promoted a restock of her palette. The six-pan, $28 Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette had launched in December and sold out before it was restocked.

She’s still enrolled at USC

While Jade and her sister, Isabella Rose, have not appeared to return to USC since the scandal, the university is currently not allowing the girls to withdraw, as their cases are currently under review.

“USC has placed holds on the accounts of students who may be associated with the alleged admissions scheme,” the college said in a statement to Us Weekly. “This prevents the students from registering for classes (until they have agreed to participate in the review of their case), withdrawing from the university, or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review. Among many factors investigators could consider in reviewing each case are any developments in the criminal cases, including plea deals by parents. Following these case-by-case reviews, we will take the proper action related to each student’s status, up to revoking admission or expulsion.”

She doesn’t want to go back to school

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jade has “no plans to return to USC.”

“She can’t handle anything right now. She seems more and more upset every day. She just wants to stay home,” the source said. “She feels she has worked very hard to get different work deals and everything is just gone. She thought she knew what the future had in store for her, and it all just crumbled. It’s a never-ending nightmare for her. She understands the serious consequences her parents are facing and she is very scared.”

Another insider told TMZ that Jade and her sister do not want to return to school for fear they would be “viciously bullied.” Sources added that Jade “is a mess, despondent and feeling like it’s the end of the world.”

She’s reportedly very upset with her parents

“Olivia blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Jade “was initially trying to shrug off the scandal as something that would pass after a week and she could go back to her life.”

“Now that her endorsement deals have fallen through, she is very upset with her parents,” the insider continued. “Olivia didn’t even show interest in going to college, she wanted to take time and work on her beauty career, but her parents were the ones who wanted her to get an education.”

Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images