Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Spotted at IKEA After Reportedly Moving out of House

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, was spotted out at IKEA on Saturday with a mystery man.

Olivia Jade has been in the headlines non-stop since the college admission bribery scandal broke last month. The 19-year-old social media star kept her head down in the face of TMZ cameras this weekend, walking out of the furniture store with something new in her cart. She was accompanied by a man that reporters did not recognize, and was not her boyfriend Jackson Guthy.

Olivia Jade did not answer any questions when confronted in a parking garage on Saturday. She wore a baseball hat and a hood, and even blocked her face with her hands while dodging the cameraman. She acted as if she couldn’t hear his questions about her mother, Lori Loughlin, or the college admission bribery scandal she was arrested over.

Olivia Jade also did not respond to questions about moving out of her parents’ house, although according to E! News, she has. The 19-year-old left her family’s home in Bel Air, with a source saying that she “wants more privacy.” They added that she “hasn’t been staying there full time for the last few months” anyway.

There was no word on where Olivia Jade is staying these days, or with whom. However, it looks like she needs some furnishings for the place. The photographer also filmed her sitting in her car for some time, looking emotional after the run in with the press.

“Everything that’s going on with her parents is very stressful for her and she needs some space,” the source told E! News. “She doesn’t feel that it’s healthy for her to live with her parents right now.”

Olivia Jade has not been seen in public much since her parents were arrested on March 12. She has made a few scattered appearances but has done her best to avoid cameras where she can. She has also not updated her Instagram or YouTube, which she once treated as a career.

“Olivia is furious with her parents and it’s going to take a lot to repair their relationship,” the source continued. “She blames them entirely and feels they have ruined her career.”

The 19-year-old is reportedly in “crisis mode,” feeling “more embarrassed than anything and doesn’t know how to handle all of the stress and scrutiny that has been surrounding her and her family. She feels completely lost.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, both pleaded not guilty to their charges in the bribery case.