Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Reportedly ‘Really Angry’ Parents ‘Ruined Everything’

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade is reportedly “really angry” at her parents because they “ruined everything.”

According to ET, a source close to the situation said, that the 19-year-old is “really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed.”

“She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn’t enough. Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she’s devastated because everything she built implode before her eyes,” the source continued, then adding, “She feels they ruined everything.”

A separate source previously spoke with PEOPLE and shared, “The whole family is still laying low at their Bel Air home. Loughlin and Mossimo both have court dates in Boston next week. It’s still a very stressful time for them all.”

“They are living in the moment and that’s all they can do right now,” the source continued. “For them, this is all still a nightmare.”

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giuannulli were among many people who have been implicated in an alleged colledge admissions cheating scam.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” read a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

Other legal documents added that Loughlin and Giuannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Olivia Jade has been hit especially hard by the scandal, as she is a social media influencer and the controversy has caused her to lose multiple sponsorship and partnership deals.

“She feels she has worked very hard to get different work deals and everything is just gone. She thought she knew what the future had in store for her, and it all just crumbled,” a source shared. “It’s a never-ending nightmare for her. She understands the serious consequences her parents are facing and she is very scared.”

Loughlin and Giuannulli were originally due back in court later this month, but it is not reported that the court date has been pushed back to April.