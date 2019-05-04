Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Reportedly Moves out of House to ‘Focus on Her Own Life’

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade is further distancing herself from her parents following the college admissions cheating scandal.

The 19-year-old YouTube personality reportedly moved out of Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli‘s Bel-Air mansion in order to avoid the paparazzi and media attention surrounding them since news broke of their involvement in the bribery scheme.

“Olivia is doing well. What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well,” a source told PEOPLE. “Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”

The source added that Olivia is starting work to rebuild her once-booming social media business and turning to her closest friends for support.

After the bribery scheme news first broke — with Loughlin, Giannulli and Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman caught among dozens of parents who paid millions of dollars to secure spots for their kids in top colleges around the — Jade lost many partnership and endorsement deals.

“She wants to focus on rebuilding her business,” the source added. “She spends time with friends and other vloggers that inspire her.”

News of her leaving her family home comes as she was first spotted by paparazzi since the scandal news broke, when she was seen leaving an office building Wednesday.

Prosecutors alleged Loughlin and her husband paid $500,000 in order to have their daughters Olivia and Isabella designated as recruits to the USC crew team, despite the fact that they were not involved in the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted of an additional charge of fraud and money laundering after reportedly rejecting a plea deal. If convicted, the couple could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge they are facing.

While the couple has not commented publicly on the charges, another source told the outlet that the parents did not mean to do something illegal.

“When they fight this, they’re going to give a lot more nuance and mitigating circumstances that will help put their alleged actions into context,” the source said recently. “The bottom line is that they just didn’t realize that what they were doing was illegal.”

Since getting indicted, Loughlin was fired from the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart. Reports also say plans to have her return for the final season of Netflix’s Fuller House have been scrapped.