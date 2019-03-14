Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Isabella Spotted for the First Time Since Mother’s Arrest

Lori Loughlin and her teenage daughters continue to face scrutiny after the 54-year-old actress was charged in connection to the massive college admissions cheating scandal that broke earlier in the week.

While youngest daughter Olivia Jade is dealing with backlash with her business connections, Isabella Rose was photographed arriving home following her mother’s arrest.

Loughlin has since been released on $1 million bail alongside husband Mossimo Giannulli, while both daughters face expulsion from USC due to the scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 bribe to have both daughters admitted to the school as members of the rowing team despite their lack of participation in the team.

Isabella Rose Giannulli, Loughlin’s eldest daughter, hasn’t faced as much public criticism as her sister to this point. Her first public appearance since her mother’s arrest was low-key return home as shown over at Radar Online.

Aside from this paparazzi appearance, a TODAY interview with Isabella and her mother did begin making the rounds after the scandal broke. But outside of these moments, she has avoided the brunt of the gossip to this point.

The same can’t be said for younger sister Olivia Jade. Her status as a YouTube personality and Instagram influencer has placed a larger target on her back for the media. Not only has her partnership with Sephora beauty products ended due to a threatened boycott, her online presence has been brought into question in the fallout of her college admission.

Even worse, Olivia Jade had been spending time on a yacht in the Bahamas owned by USC Board of Trustees Chairman Rick Caruso when news of her mother’s indictment broke.

USC released a statement confirming that they’ll be reviewing the applications of the two girls and others involved in the scandal. According to The Daily Mail, the review by the college could result in their expulsion.

“We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government,” USC said in a statement to The Daily Mail. “We Will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed.”

Loughlin and other parents involved in the scheme could potentially face prison time for their involvement. The consequences of their choices have been loud this past week with Olivia Jade, who has already lost her partnership with Sephora; and mother, Loughlin, who was recently dropped by Hallmark Channel.