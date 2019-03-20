Lori Loughlin: Jim Carrey Mocks ‘Full House’ Star After College Bribery Scandal

Jim Carrey has mocked Full House star Lori Loughlin after her arrest in connection to a mass college bribery scandal.

The Ace Ventura actor took to Twitter to share his most recent work of art, a portrait of Loughlin with a large red F in the top corner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s not only Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and their kids, but ALL cheaters who will eventually receive a failing grade,” he wrote in the caption of the drawing.

It’s not only Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and their kids, but ALL cheaters who will eventually receive a failing grade. pic.twitter.com/gF4CrYOYHZ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 18, 2019

Many of Carrey’s followers have since commented on his post, with one saying, “Your artwork is so spot on of the ugliness and evil that exists in our world..it’s not judgmental… it’s simply honest perception of our existence.”

“Right!! What the hell is wrong with the world today?!?! Great painting as usual.!!! You always caption the persons, hmm how to say ….. Disposition? True self? And you always know what to say when it needs to be said!!!! I love you so incredibly much!!!” another person commented.

What gets me is how stupid people are ! This sort of thing has been going on since before “Forest Gump” and sally fields says, There must be something can be done? . Way to many Cheaters to get them all. So change the rules of the game . — Lisa G Moriarty (@LisaGMoriarty1) March 19, 2019

“Those people who took the bribes are to blame. They enabled the system. Most parents would take advantage of that boost if they were given it. They are lucky enough to afford it, but you just know that any one of the parents who couldn’t afford it would have done the same,” someone else said.

“I’m more concerned with fixing a rigged school system where the name of your school matters more than qualifications. If all we do is punish the families involved then nothing changes in the long run. Start at the top of the school system and really make a difference,” one other user tweeted.

Such a sad and desperate situation. Says a lot about the power of money, but also of the pressure to be the best and the state of our expensive and highly competitive education system. So many cultural truths exposed. 😔 — Susana Rosende Art (@rosende_art) March 19, 2019

Loughlin, as well as her husband Mossimo Giannulli and actress Felicity Huffman, were among those arrested for allegedly participating in a bribery scam that allowed students to be admitted to colleges without fair merit. A new court hearing on the case will be held next month, as prosecutors are currently building their case.