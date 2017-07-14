Loretta Lynn’s Family Updates Fans of Singer’s Health Following Her Stroke

It has been almost a month since Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke in her Tennessee home. Her family has been giving her fans updates since her hospitalization and recently revealed the country superstar is getting “stronger.”

It’s so great seeing my sister, @LorettaLynn getting stronger every day. Again, thank you for all your love, support and prayers! Keep it up — Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) June 2, 2017

On June 2, Lynn’s sister, Crystal Gayle, tweeted about the singer’s recovery.

She wrote, “It’s so great seeing my sister, [Loretta Lynn] getting stronger every day. Again, thank you for all your love, support and prayers! Keep it up.”

This is the latest information we have received from Lynn’s family since mid-May. Her family updated her Facebook page on May 15 with a note saying Lynn thanks everyone for their prayers, love and support.

The 85-year-old has been recuperating in a rehabilitation facility for the last few weeks and her doctors expect her to make a full recovery.

Lynn’s brand new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, is set to be released on August 18.