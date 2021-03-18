Loni Love Reveals Nicki Minaj's Hilarious 'Demand' on 'The Real' Set After She Was an Hour Late

✖

Loni Love is dishing on Nicki Minaj's timeliness while revealing a peculiar request the rapper had when appearing on The Real in 2014. Love recalled the incident during Tuesday's episode of Nightly Pop while discussing Tiffany Haddish's recent comments calling out Minaj's tendency to be late.

"Now she is correct," Love said, adding, "Nicki can be a little, um, not punctual because I had her on the show The Real, but girl, it's worth it." Love went on to say the "Super Bass" artist was "about an hour" late for the show, "and we had to go buy chicken for her whole crew." When E!'s Nina Parker asked why the chicken was necessary, Love answered it was "a demand" from Minaj's team.

"What kind of chicken?" Parker asked, to which Love responded with a laugh, "It was Popeye's, girl. So I didn't have a problem with that, right? Because I was like, 'OK, let me go get it while we're waiting.'" While Parker was shocked to hear Love went and got the chicken herself, the comedian answered, "Oh yes I did! Because there was nothing to do! I went with the P.A. It was a lot of chicken, y'all. They wanted a lot." Love continued, "After I waited an hour, Nicki came, Nicki killed it, so it was worth the wait. And then when I went back to the dressing room all that chicken was there. I said, 'This was worth it!' Because I had the leftover chicken."

The whole conversation about Minaj's alleged diva behavior began when Haddish was doing a recent conversation with fans on the invitation-only app Clubhouse, which was recorded and obtained by TMZ. When the comedian was asked by a user if she had ever been told she was "the Nicki Minaj of comedy right now," she took issue with the comparison, despite the user's assurance she was "killing the motherf—ing game." She shot back in response, "Unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity," starting beef online between fans of the two performers.

While Minaj has yet to publicly respond to the shade thrown her way by the Girls Trip star, she's had the support of friend and fellow rapper 50 Cent, who wrote in an Instagram comment, "SMH I don’t know why people mess with Nikki [sic]. LOL." Haddish hasn't commented publicly on her initial diss either, so it's unclear where things initially went wrong between the two.