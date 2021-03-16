Tiffany Haddish Slams Nicki Minaj in Leaked Audio

✖

Tiffany Haddish is taking jabs at Nicki Minaj. The comedian was answering questions on the invite-only social media platform Clubhouse, when she was referred to as "the Nicki Minaj of comedy right now," however, her reaction sparked reaction from several online. The unidentified user online said she is "killing the motherf—g game," according to UsWeekly.

"Unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity," Haddish replied. While there's no confirmation on where her comment stemmed from, several feel that it came after their awkward run-in at the 2018 VMAs. At the time, Haddish made a comment about Camila Cabello gaining more success as a solo artist than when she was with her former girl-group Fifth Harmony. "Camila Cabello [...] is nominated for five VMAs tonight. Five of 'em!" she said alongside her Night School co-star Kevin Hart.

"I'm super proud of her," she continued. "So, those of you watching at home: Hi, Fifth Harmony!" But after Haddish presented Minaj with the award for Best Hip-Hop Video, the rapper then called Haddish out for her comment against the girl-group, saying, "Tiff, don't be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch. I'm just saying!" However, although it left people confused on whether she was serious or jokingly playing with the actress, it appears as though she was kidding because she later smiled and told Haddish, "No, I love you."

Normani then took to Twitter to chime in on Minaj's comments saying, "@NICKIMINAJ I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you. Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y'all know why I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!! Proud of you always."

Haddish recently made history after she won her first Grammy Award on Sunday. Since Best Comedy Album was not announced during the Grammys broadcast, Haddish found out about her victory in the sweetest way possible. She was busy filming a new episode of CBS' Kids Say the Darndest Things when the producers stopped her to share the news.

Haddish was filming a segment with two young girls, Ava and Lauren, in which they discussed if they would be happy just to be nominated for an award or if they had to win. Producers were guiding Haddish along behind the scenes, reminding her that she was nominated for two Grammys herself. Then, one of the producers told Haddish she was now a Grammy-winner. Haddish was completely stunned and did not believe them at first. When the producers insisted they were not joking, she began tearing up and the girls started clapping. One even told her to go pick up the award.