Longtime Comedic Actor Dies of Liver Cancer: M.S. Umesh Was 80

Comedic actor M.S. Umesh has passed away.

According to Times of India, Umesh died on Sunday in Bengaluru, India, at the age of 80 after fighting liver cancer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Born on April 24, 1945, in Mysuru, Mysore, Srikantayya Umesh joined Master K. Hirannaiah’s theatre troupe when he was just four years old. He was later a member of the famed Gubbi Veeranna theatre group. Umesh broke into the film industry in 1960 when he landed the lead role in the BR Panthalu-directed film Makkala Rajya.

Play video

His film career wasn’t immediate, as Umesh suffered a lull for over a decade. However, he starred in 1977’s Katha Sangama, and after that, he remained pretty steady. He was featured in over 350 films, including Nagara Hole, Guru Shishyaru, Anupama, Kaamana Billu, Apoorva Sangama, Shruthi Seridaaga, Golmaal Radhakrishna, and Nakkare Haalu Sakkare.

In 1975, Umesh won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in Katha Sangama. He was given the Karnataka Nataka Akademy Award in 2013 for his contributions to theatres. Umesh continued acting up until his death, and appeared in three films this year: Dasarahalli, Kuladalli Keelyavudo, and Kamal Sridevi. After suffering a fall at home in October, doctors discovered advanced liver cancer.

“Umesh would make audiences float in a sea of laughter through his fresh humour,” JD leader and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said. “Having delivered captivating performances in numerous films, including Guru Shishyaru, Haalu Jenu, and Apurva Sangama, his departure is a huge loss to the Kannada art world.”

“Umesh is one of the most talented actors the film industry has seen,” Shivaraj Thangadgi, Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes and Kannada and Culture, said via Deccan Herald. “It is unfortunate that such a wonderful artist with such a soulful performance passed away due to cancer. With his death, the Kannada film industry has lost an outstanding artist.”

It’s clear that M.S. Umesh has made a lasting legacy on Kannada, and his impact will forever be felt. The world is certainly mourning his death, but at least fans have hundreds of credits to watch. The comic actor was known for his distinctive dialogue delivery, comedic timing, and expressive features, and his loss in the film industry will leave a hole for many.