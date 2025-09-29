Longtime Actor John Christopher Jones Has Died

Broadway actor John Christopher Jones has died. He was 77.

His death was just announced by his friend Jeff Baron, who said Jones died on September 15 in New York City from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Jones was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in March 2003, but continued acting for almost 20 years. His persistence to continue doing what he loved despite his diagnosis was the subject of the documentary Me to Play, a 2021 documentary that focused on Jones and Dan Moran (who also had Parkinson’s) as they performed in a stage production of Samuel Beckett’s famous play Endgame.

The Massachusetts-born actor was best known for his 16 Broadway appearances, in shows like Hurlyburly, The Goodbye Girl, Slavs, The Iceman Cometh, and Beauty and the Beast.

He also appeared on-screen too, with roles in films like M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village and Moonstruck and TV appearances in shows like The Sopranos and Law & Order.

Jones is survived by his wife Mary Beth, who he married in 1995, their three children, his sisters, and 18 nieces and nephews.