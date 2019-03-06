YouTube Chief Says Logan Paul Will Not Be Kicked off the Site

While Logan Paul’s recent controversy was enough to cost him quite a bit of revenue, YouTube’s chief says that he will not be kicked off the site.

“He hasn’t done anything that would cause those three strikes,” Susan Wojcick explained when asked why Paul hadn’t been banned. “We can’t just be pulling people off our platform… They need to violate a policy.”

The “three strikes” that Wojcicki is referring to is related to the policy that says if a YouTube creator commits three serious offenses in a three-month period of time then they will be at risk of being banned.

Serious offenses that can cause strikes include posting videos that “contain nudity or sexual content, violent or graphic content, harmful or dangerous content, hateful content, threats, spam, misleading metadata, or scams,” according to Yahoo.

Wojcicki reaffirmed the company’s decision not to drop Paul because YouTube “need[s] to have consistent laws” that can easily be applied to the millions of video creators.

“What you think is tasteless is not necessarily what someone else would think is tasteless,” she added.

Paul has been widely criticized over that past couple of months for posting a video where he showed the dead body of a presumed suicide victim and made light of the situation.

He has since run a lot of damage control and released multiple apologies, but the post has still cause him to lose a lot of projects and income.

In a news release published shortly after the video began making headlines, Maverick Apparel demanded Paul stop using their name.

The company attributed a decline in sales to Paul’s “Maverick by Logan Paul,” saying consumers might believe the brands are connected.

The company, a “New York City based leading manufacturer and clothing company that prides itself in building wholesome apparel brands for juniors and children” sent out a letter demanding Paul cease in using their brand name on his products.

“Maverick Apparel has noticed a rapid and significant decline in its sales, reputation and goodwill of the Maverick Apparel brand as a direct result of your repulsive, abhorrent and mutton-headed conduct,” the company said.

“In choosing to promulgate yourself and your maw-wallop across social media and champion yourself as an object of ridicule, hatred and contempt, you have simultaneously infected the good name of Maverick Apparel,” the company added.

Maverick Apparel said that Paul was sullying their name with his social media “parade of intolerance,” and added that his very name “has become synonymous with racist, anti-Asian and homophobic sentiments, and most recently, a belligerent insensitivity to suicide.”