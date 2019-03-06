Logan Paul Fans Come to His Defense After He Tweets Decision Not to Vlog

Fans of popular YouTuber Logan Paul are coming to his defense after his decision to temporarily stop vlogging.

taking time to reflect

no vlog for now

see you soon — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 4, 2018

After being the subject of backlash following a video he posted to YouTube that showed a dead body hanging from a tree in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, Logan Paul announced that he is “taking time to reflect” and that there is “no vlog for now.” Fans of the Youtuber were quick to come to his defense, supporting his decision to take a step back from his platform.

“The logang will be here waiting for you,” one fan commented on Paul’s tweet.

Don’t worry take all the time you need, the logang will be here waiting for you when you come back. Now and forever ☺ #LOGANG4LIFE — ☆ Olivia Martinez ☆ (@olivia_tomo08) January 4, 2018

“We support you,” wrote another.

It’s okay we support you 🖤🖤🖤 — ⚡️ (@xtinacunty) January 4, 2018

“We understand,” said another.

We’ll miss you Logan. But as always, we understand. Most of us do. See you later. — Ava Fuduric (@ava_fuduric) January 4, 2018

Another fan told the YouTuber that “it takes a strong heart for accepting your mistakes.”

Its okay. Everything is fine. Take your time. You apologized. It takes a strong heart for accepting your mistakes. And we are glad that you accepted and apologized and deleted that video. We miss you. — Vansh Malhotra (@VanshMa08165129) January 4, 2018

The announcement comes in the wake of a video that the 22-year-old had posted over the weekend that was immediately met with backlash, with some calling for Paul’s YouTube Channel to be deleted. Paul eventually deleted the video on Monday and issued an apology, stating that he had made a “severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgiven.”

His apology didn’t appease many, who still called for the deletion of his account, going as far as creating a petition in the hopes that there would be consequences for the insensitive video. It has since gathered more than 120,000 signatures.