Celebrity

Logan Paul Fans Come to His Defense After He Tweets Decision Not to Vlog

Fans of popular YouTuber Logan Paul are coming to his defense after his decision to temporarily […]

By

Fans of popular YouTuber Logan Paul are coming to his defense after his decision to temporarily stop vlogging.

After being the subject of backlash following a video he posted to YouTube that showed a dead body hanging from a tree in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, Logan Paul announced that he is “taking time to reflect” and that there is “no vlog for now.” Fans of the Youtuber were quick to come to his defense, supporting his decision to take a step back from his platform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The logang will be here waiting for you,” one fan commented on Paul’s tweet.

“We support you,” wrote another.

“We understand,” said another.

Another fan told the YouTuber that “it takes a strong heart for accepting your mistakes.”

The announcement comes in the wake of a video that the 22-year-old had posted over the weekend that was immediately met with backlash, with some calling for Paul’s YouTube Channel to be deleted. Paul eventually deleted the video on Monday and issued an apology, stating that he had made a “severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgiven.”

His apology didn’t appease many, who still called for the deletion of his account, going as far as creating a petition in the hopes that there would be consequences for the insensitive video. It has since gathered more than 120,000 signatures.

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts