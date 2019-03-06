Logan Paul Cited by Park Rangers for ‘Illegal Operation’

YouTube personality Logan Paul is back to his old ways — getting into trouble in a forest.

The Blast reported Paul was cited over the weekend by the U.S. National Parks Service at Yosemite after a park ranger spotted him and a friend riding around inside a tent that had been fastened to the roof of a school bus.

The stunt was part of Paul’s 23rd birthday celebration, and the school bus was a refurbished party bus he had dubbed “The Cool Bus.”

“The official told us riding on top of the bus ‘Wasn’t the smartest or safest thing to do,’ and says when Rangers confronted the group Paul took responsibility,” The Blast reported. “We’re told he was cited for an ‘illegal operation,’ which only amounts to a small fine.”

The stunt was the latest in a string of questionable decisions Paul has made since the start of the year. Back in January he infamously posted a photo of a suicide victim hanging by a noose in the Aokigahara Forest (also known as the “Suicide Forest”) while overseas in Japan with a group of friends.

Paul posted multiple apologies over the controversy.

“I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m simply here to apologize,” Paul said in his intial apology. “What we came across that day in the woods was obviously unplanned. Our reactions were raw, unfiltered. None of us knew how to react or how to feel. I should have never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down and stopped recording what we were going through. There were a lot of things that I should have done differently but I didn’t. And for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry.

Paul returned to YouTube after being suspended by the video-hosting site with a suicide prevention video, and claimed he was still learning from his mistake.

“It’s important, I think, to learn from your mistakes, which I did, and I’m going to continue to do,” Paul said in a TMZ interview. “Keep my head up, keep moving forward, and then teach people what I’ve learned and spread the message as best as I can.”

However he continued to pull stunts and make statements that sparked outrage online, including making disturbing Tide Pod Challenge jokes and firing a taser on a dead rat, the latter of caused PETA to speak out against him.