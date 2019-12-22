Lizzo Shows off the Ultimate Glow-up, Going From Costumed Sign-Spinner to ‘SNL’ Performer

Years before Lizzo impressed Saturday Night Live viewers with her performances of “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” this weekend, she was a sign-twirler at a Liberty Tax Service! Lizzo hilariously compared her much-younger self wearing a Statue of Liberty costume to the Statue of Liberty outfit she wore for an SNL photo. The singer used the opportunity to remind fans that to never stop doing what you love.

On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner… on the right is my @nbcsnl debut. Don’t stop.. we need you. Your time is coming. pic.twitter.com/cPnoCd6K6Q — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 22, 2019

“On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner… on the right is my [SNL] debut,” Lizzo wrote on Twitter. “Don’t stop.. we need you. Your time is coming.”

The post was widely praised by her fans, many of whom consider her an inspiration.

“I love you so much and I have been here since like 2014 and watching you succeed has been the best goddamn thing thank you for being a constant inspiration,” one fan tweeted.

“From sign spinner, to award winner!!” another wrote.

“You are an inspiration for your perseverance!” another typed.

“GIRL im so proud of you but you look good as hell working as tax worker,” another wrote.

Lizzo’s music career is a prime example of perseverance. She released her first album in 2013, but it took until 2019’s Cuz I Love You for her to find mainstream success. “Truth Hurts” also became a viral sensation this year, even though it was first released in 2017. She earned eight Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

“Everybody says that and I’m like, ‘It took 10 years to get to this point!’” she told Entertainment Weekly about being called an “overnight success.”

“Mainstream success happens very fast, and that’s why people think it’s overnight,” she continued. “But it’s cool, y’all are going to discover my discography, dig deeper. You’re gonna see some pictures of me back when I was wearing $20 wigs.”

While on SNL, Lizzo performed “Truth Hurts” and a Christmas-themed version of “Good as Hell.” She also appeared in a pre-taped sketch where Aidy Bryant embraced her inner Lizzo and became “Adiy Bizzo.” Although the sketch did not air, the SNL team later posted it on YouTube.

“Sometimes it’s hard to have an earth-shatteringly gorgeous ass,” Bryany told Lizzo at the end of the sketch. “I smanged [Michael Che] to death with it.”

“May he rest in peace,” Lizzo replied.

“Do you ever feel like you’re only 90% that b—?” Bryant asked.

“No… but maybe you’re burning the a— at both ends,” Lizzo suggested.

As Bryant left Lizzo behind, she revealed she was wearing the same kind of butt-baring shirt Lizzo wore to a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this month.

Photo credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images