Lizzo Reveals She Still Has Struggles Amid TIME 2019 Entertainer of the Year Honor

Lizzo may be coming off a record-setting year that included multiple hit singles, several awards show performances, and her net worth skyrocketing to $10 million, but that doesn’t mean that it has always been easy. Speaking with TIME magazine after being named Entertainer of the Year, the rising rapper admitted she still has struggles and insecurities.

“From March to now! I was experiencing a little bit of unhappiness. I was not happy with the way I felt to my body” the “Truth Hurts” singer, 31, admitted. “I didn’t feel sexy, and I didn’t know when it was going to end. There were times when I would go onstage and be like, “I’m not going to lie. I’m not feeling myself.’ Sometimes I’d break down and cry.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

During those times, the rapper, who pens ballads belting out body positive messages, says that her fans helped her give a much needed confidence boost.

“Sometimes the audience would just cheer to make me feel better. I was getting sick a lot. I was like, “What the f-; is going on? I need to fall back in love with my body,’” she said. “I think it’s healthy to have a relationship with your naked body, even if no one ever sees it. But I’ve always felt the need to share it.”

The rapper, who is currently surrounded in controversy surrounding the outfit she wore to the Lakers game Sunday night, said that she chooses to listen to those positive messages rather than the haters.

“I have to bite my tongue on certain things” Lizzo said. “When people challenge my talent, they challenge whether I deserve to be here. They challenge my blackness. I’m like, “Oh! I can easily just let your a-; know right now in 132 characters why you’re f-;ing wrong.’”

Getting her start in the rap industry at the age of 14 when she formed the group Cornrow Clique, Lizzo credits her body positive message for helping her go “mainstream.” Although Lizzo released debut studio album, Lizzobangers, in 2013, it wasn’t until her singles “Truth Hurts” and “Juice” began to rise the charts that she gained more notoriety.

“I’ve been doing positive music for a long-a- time,” she told the outlet. “Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream! How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we’ve never seen anything like this before?”

Lizzo was crowned Entertainer of the Year just two days after she debuted the music video for her single “Good As Hell” which reached No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart earlier this week.