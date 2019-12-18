Lizzo Reveals Major Health Update, Thanks Fans for ‘Kind Words and Prayers’

Lizzo is almost back to feeling good as hell after falling ill. The singer took to Twitter, hours after revealing she had canceled a performance Tuesday night, to share the happy news her fever finally broke with a photo. Lizzo was forced to cancel Tuesday’s performance in Hartford, Connecticut, and another in Boston due to the flu.

The “Soulmate” singer shared her joy after her fever broke, showing off the thermometer reading her temperature was back to normal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans were overjoyed by the news, after hearing her temperature had skyrocketed to over 100 degrees earlier in the week.

NO MORE FEVER THANK U GOD Thank y’all for the kind words and prayers that really helped pic.twitter.com/cAeMdcnQnR — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 17, 2019

“Glad you’re feeling good as hell again,” one fan wrote.

“YESSSS BB, you’re getting better!!! I love u sm [hearts emoji],” another user commented.

“Glad you’re feeling better, but slow down mama!! Health is wealth!! Without it, basically you feel like you have nothing,” another fan advised.

“Soooo we back on for tonight orrrr,” another user wrote, referring to the canceled show.

Lizzo announced the cancellation of the Hartford concert for the Hot 93.7 Jingle Jam Monday with a statement to NBC Connecticut that read: “To my Hartford fans and Hot 93.7, I am so sorry I have to cancel my performance tomorrow due to the flu. I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you.”

Following the announcement, Lizzo took to Twitter to ask her fans for prayers as she dealt with her illness.

“Y’all I’ve never been this sick please pray for me,” she wrote.

The Hartford concert was set to take place Tuesday at the Xfinity Theatre and also feature Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie. The entire event was canceled and will reportedly not be rescheduled. Live Nation reportedly issued automatic refunds.

Lizzo’s sick time comes after a crazy week where the singer was honored with TIME Magazine‘s Entertainer of the Year award. The big accolade arrived just days after she received backlash after she went viral for twerking at a Laker’s game wearing an outfit that revealed her backside.

News of Lizzo’s fever breaking will also be good for Saturday Night Live fans. The singer is set to act as the musical guest on the NBC variety sketch series alongside host Eddie Murphy for this week’s fall finale.